Fallbrook boys rugby varsity team rebuilding

Coach Steven Hernandez has been around the Fallbrook High School boys' rugby program for the past 12 years either as a coach or an administrator.

So, he knows where the program has been and where it needs to go.

This season, the young Fallbrook High School boys' varsity rugby team is winless, but progress is being made.

"Last season the junior varisty team was 3-5," Hernandez said. "As the season went on the boys learned to play as a team as several had never played rugby before. They also learned to never give up no matter what the score, which is a valuable lesson.

"The varsity team went...