Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Aging and Independence Services to host community forums

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/17/2020 at 7:01pm



Katie Cadiao

San Diego County Communications Office

The San Diego County’s Aging and Independence Services department is inviting older adults, caregivers and persons with disabilities to share their needs during a series of public forums in the coming weeks.

Feedback from the community will be used to plan and develop federally and state-funded programs. In addition, the feedback will be used to help the county with its implementation of the Aging Roadmap, the region’s vision and framework to support healthy aging.

Those attending the forums will have the opportunity to participate in interactive focus group discussions and provide feedback via a questionnaire. Refreshments and opportunity drawings will be offered.

The public feedback forums are being held throughout the region and one of the sessions will be offered in Spanish. For more information or to RSVP, visit http://www.aisevents.org.

Public Feedback Forums

1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 – Gary & Mary West Senior Wellness Center, 1525 Fourth Ave., in San Diego

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Escondido Public Library, 239 S. Kalmia St., in Escondido

9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 – George Stevens Senior Center, 570 S. 65th St., in San Diego

10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24 – Casa Familiar, 119 W. Hall Ave., in San Ysidro. This session will be conducted in Spanish.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/20/2020 01:20