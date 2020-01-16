Aging and Independence Services to host community forums

Katie Cadiao

San Diego County Communications Office

The San Diego County’s Aging and Independence Services department is inviting older adults, caregivers and persons with disabilities to share their needs during a series of public forums in the coming weeks.

Feedback from the community will be used to plan and develop federally and state-funded programs. In addition, the feedback will be used to help the county with its implementation of the Aging Roadmap, the region’s vision and framework to support healthy aging.

Those attending the forums will have the opportunity to participate in interactive focus group discussions and provide feedback via a questionnaire. Refreshments and opportunity drawings will be offered.

The public feedback forums are being held throughout the region and one of the sessions will be offered in Spanish. For more information or to RSVP, visit http://www.aisevents.org.

Public Feedback Forums

1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 – Gary & Mary West Senior Wellness Center, 1525 Fourth Ave., in San Diego

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Escondido Public Library, 239 S. Kalmia St., in Escondido

9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 – George Stevens Senior Center, 570 S. 65th St., in San Diego

10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24 – Casa Familiar, 119 W. Hall Ave., in San Ysidro. This session will be conducted in Spanish.