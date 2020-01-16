Chorale calls all community singers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale is starting rehearsals for its upcoming fundraisers, the Dinner Show and Spring Concert, and invites new singers to join the group.

The Dinner Show is entitled “Fallbrook Joe and the Magic Caboose” and will be held Saturday, March 28. It’s an original story featuring the Caboose in downtown Fallbrook and lots of fun songs, including some surfing music. Tickets will be available soon.

The Spring Concert is entitled “Music of the Masters” and will be held Saturday, May 30. This concert will include several pieces from John Rutter, including “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” and music from Randall Thompson, including “Frostiana” and “Choose Something Like a Star.” Also included will be several “Alleluias” by different composers and, in honor of his 250th birthday, Beethoven’s “Hallelujah.”

Anyone interested in joining is invited to call or email for further information, (760) 390-9726 or fallbrookchorale@gmail.com. This season’s first rehearsal will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Baptist Church, 731 S Stage Coach Lane.

New people should come at 6:30 p.m. to register, pick up their music, meet the director and sing a few scales for part placement. The Fallbrook Chorale is a nonprofit organization.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.