Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Dai Dang Zen Monastery to host blood drive

 
Last updated 1/17/2020 at 7:05pm



BONSALL – Dai Dang Zen Monastery is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their parking lot at 6326 Camino Del Rey, in Bonsall.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation.

All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call (800) 469-7322.

Submitted by San Diego Blood Bank.

 
