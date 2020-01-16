Dog training class to start Jan. 22

FALLBROOK – If anyone is looking for a dog training group class, they can join Rick Williams for his Basic Dog Obedience classes. He offers a friendly, fun and safe environment for both humans and their four-legged friends at the Fallbrook Community Center, starting Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.

The first class is a dog-free orientation. Hands-on training will begin Saturday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m.

To register, call the community center, (760) 728-1671. For questions, call Williams, (760) 728-1292.

Submitted by Rick Williams.