Francisco Salmerón passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born May 11, 1934, in El Ocotito, Guerrero, Mexico.

Francisco first came to California on contract as part of the Bracero program. He married Susana Perez, his wife of 49 years, Oct. 11, 1970, and later moved to Fallbrook, California in 1972 where he lived for 47 years. He worked in agriculture in the avocado groves and nurseries until his retirement.

He loved and took care of his family the way he knew best. He enjoyed horticultural and took pride in having a vegetable garden.

Francisco was a member of the St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Parish and a member of La Unión Mutualista de San José and La Sociedad Progresista Mexicana.

Francisco is survived by his wife, Susana Pérez Salmerón and four children, Martha Vera, Martha Leticia Salmerón, Susana Muriel Salmerón, Francisco Javier Salmerón and eight grandchildren, Abad Vera, Cecilia Vera, Sarai Vera, Jamin Vera, Eunice Vera, Javier Adrian Salmerón, Andrew Francisco Salmerón and Arianna Salmerón.

There will be a mass for Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish, 450 S. Stagecoach Lane in Fallbrook.