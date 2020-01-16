Joseph Jesus Castillo, 61, of Pala died Dec. 29, 2019. The oldest of eight siblings, he grew up in Pala. He worked as a truck driver for many years and served in tribal law enforcement. He loved to build models.

Joseph was predeceased by two of his children, Jacob and Candace Castillo. He is survived by his children Alesha Castillo, Joseph Castillo Jr., Jordan Castillo and Jeremiah Castillo; three brothers, three sisters and two grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Pala Indian Cemetery in Pala.