Learn about DIY home security

FALLBROOK – Homes are a safe haven and comfortable retreat for individuals and families. Home invasions can compromise that feeling of safety and security, making people feel uncomfortable and unsafe in their own homes.

Although the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics indicate property crime rates have seen a significant decline in the last few years, there are still roughly 2.5 million burglaries a year, 66% of which involve home break-ins. Break-ins are 6% more likely to occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., when people are out at work or running errands than at other times of day. Homes...