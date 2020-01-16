Library to offer citizenship classes

FALLBROOK – In association with the San Diego County Library, the Fallbrook Library will hold a series of free 10-week citizenship classes for those wishing to prepare for U.S. citizenship.

Classes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 21, and run through Tuesday, March 24. The classes will be held every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and every Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Attendees will practice for the citizenship test with trained library staff and learn about the process to apply for citizenship. They will also receive free help from an accredited immigration specialist.

Classes are held in partnership with Jewish Family Services San Diego, a core partner in the San Diego Rapid Response Network. The network is a coalition of human rights and service organizations, attorneys and community leaders dedicated to aiding immigrants and their families in the San Diego border region.

Visit http://www.sdcl.org for dates and times for the classes at other county library branches.

Registration is required to attend and sign up must be completed by Saturday, Feb. 1. Register by calling Fallbrook Library staff member Irma Pena at (760) 731-4650 or by emailing irma.pena@sdcounty.ca.gov.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.