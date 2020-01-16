Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Library to offer citizenship classes

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/17/2020 at 7:11pm



FALLBROOK – In association with the San Diego County Library, the Fallbrook Library will hold a series of free 10-week citizenship classes for those wishing to prepare for U.S. citizenship.

Classes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 21, and run through Tuesday, March 24. The classes will be held every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and every Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Attendees will practice for the citizenship test with trained library staff and learn about the process to apply for citizenship. They will also receive free help from an accredited immigration specialist.

Classes are held in partnership with Jewish Family Services San Diego, a core partner in the San Diego Rapid Response Network. The network is a coalition of human rights and service organizations, attorneys and community leaders dedicated to aiding immigrants and their families in the San Diego border region.

Visit http://www.sdcl.org for dates and times for the classes at other county library branches.

Registration is required to attend and sign up must be completed by Saturday, Feb. 1. Register by calling Fallbrook Library staff member Irma Pena at (760) 731-4650 or by emailing irma.pena@sdcounty.ca.gov.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019