Live Oak Questers recognizes "This Place Matters" at Hindorff Adobe

Volunteer Harry Clyde installs a "This Place Matters" plaque at the Hindorff Adobe on the grounds of the Reche Schoolhouse.

FALLBROOK – A plaque has been installed at the Hindorff Adobe in recognition of its historic significance by the local chapter of The Questers, Live Oak Chapter 1166. The Live Oak Chapter was instrumental in the relocation and restoration of this historic adobe from its original site on the old Hindorff property at the southeast corner of Gird and Reche roads.

The chapter members obtained a matching grant of preservation and restoration funds from the California State Quester organization. The 96-year-old adobe is now located on the grounds of the historic Fallbrook Reche Schoolhouse.

