Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Live Oak Questers recognizes "This Place Matters" at Hindorff Adobe

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/20/2020 at 5:27pm

Volunteer Harry Clyde installs a "This Place Matters" plaque at the Hindorff Adobe on the grounds of the Reche Schoolhouse.

FALLBROOK – A plaque has been installed at the Hindorff Adobe in recognition of its historic significance by the local chapter of The Questers, Live Oak Chapter 1166. The Live Oak Chapter was instrumental in the relocation and restoration of this historic adobe from its original site on the old Hindorff property at the southeast corner of Gird and Reche roads.

The chapter members obtained a matching grant of preservation and restoration funds from the California State Quester organization. The 96-year-old adobe is now located on the grounds of the historic Fallbrook Reche Schoolhouse.

Th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/21/2020 05:23