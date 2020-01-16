Three factors to consider when choosing a mortgage lender

FALLBROOK – A home is the most significant purchase many people will ever make. Perhaps because of that, many buyers, particularly those purchasing a home for the first time, are understandably nervous about the home-buying process. The decision regarding which home to buy warrants ample consideration, but so, too, does the buyers’ choice of lender.

Mortgage lenders can be found all over the internet and the sheer volume of lender options can make it hard for homebuyers to find the right fit for them. Couple that with lending-related terminology that many first-time buyers may be unfami...