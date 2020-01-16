Fallbrook Music Society brings back powerful vocal reflection

FALLBOOK – Fallbrook Music Society starts the second half of its 42nd annual concert season Sunday, Jan. 26, with an encore performance by mezzo-soprano Kindra Scharich and pianist George Fee, "Ladies in Lieder."

The 3 p.m. concert will be held in the Community Room of the Fallbrook Public Library and is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

"We are especially excited to bring back Kindra and George for this repeat performance," Bob Freaney, president of the Fallbrook Music Society Board of Directors, said. "Lied is an emotional and extraordinary art form, and no one does it better than Kindra and George."

A lied, by literal definition, is a song in German, but the word is most often applied to German and Austrian settings of mid18th through 19th century poetry for solo voice and piano. Lieder were at the heart of German musical life from the 1740s until early in the 20th century, and there are thousands of variations of the art form.

The Jan. 26 performance will consist of lieder by Mozart, Brahms, Richard Strauss and Hugo Wolf, as well as the complete Frauen-Liebe und Leben cycle, "A Woman's Love and Life" by Robert Schumann.

Scharich and Fee were last in Fallbrook in April 2018. Scharich is a dedicated recitalist and has given solo recitals at The American Composer's Forum, The Wagner Society, Lieder Alive and The La Jolla Athenaeum.

Pianist, scholar and lecturer Fee has performed numerous solo recitals throughout the United States, as well as having presented dozens of master classes, lectures and workshops.

"It's taken us almost two years for the schedules of these great performers to coincide with our concert series. I have no idea when we'll be able to get them back to Fallbrook, so don't miss this concert." Freaney said.

The concert begins with a program preview at 2:30 p.m. that will serve as an opportunity to "get-to-know" the performers and the art form. The concert will start promptly at 3 p.m.

More information is available at http://www.FallbrookMusicSociety.org or by calling (760) 451-8644.

Submitted by Fallbrook Music Society.