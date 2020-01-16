Resolve to be an even better pet owner

If you're looking to adopt, these four dogs and four cats are available for adoption from the San Diego County Animal Services.

The new year is always a time to reflect on where people have been, where their headed and how to make improvements. Residents should consider protecting their pets as an area to improve in for this new decade.

How can this goal be done when a pet owner already feels they are already doing well? See the seven resolutions below from county Animal Services. Perhaps, San Diego pet owners are halfway there already.

Seven pet owner resolutions for the New Year:

Make sure dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies, http://www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt/rabies.html.

License dogs –www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/license-laws/license.html.

Those first two are legally required for dogs.

Register dogs and cats with Finding Rover, which can help pet owners find them if they're lost – https://findingrover.com.

Microchip dogs, cats and rabbits. If they're already microchipped, make sure the information is current – http://www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt/care/microchip.html.

Get dogs and cats spayed or neutered – http://www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt/spay-neuter.html.

Create a disaster plan for the family's pets – http://www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt/care/pet_disaster_plan.html.

Give pets plenty of attention. Play catch with the dog, toss a toy to the cat and give any furry or feathered friend the appropriate interaction. And have fun.

Appointments aren't necessary for microchips or rabies vaccinations. Stop by at either one of the county's two shelter locations in Carlsbad or Bonita during normal business hours. They're open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For general information about county Animal Services, visit http://www.sddac.com.

To adopt a local pet, contact the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 W. Aviation Road, in Fallbrook. It is open from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (760) 685-3533 or visit https://fallbrookanimalsanctuary.org.