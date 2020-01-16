D'Vine Path reports year of success

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path, a nonprofit program for adults with autism, developmental delays and/or learning disabilities, recently celebrated its anniversary with many successes to report.

Providing vocational and life skills training in agriculture, hospitality and the arts, the D'Vine Path program operates on Batali Ranch property, a commercial vineyard and agriculture business located in Fallbrook.

D'Vine Path and Batali Ranch are collaboratively dedicated to providing hands-on training, educating and creating meaningful opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

Given the large number of wineries, vineyards and hotels located in the Fallbrook area and neighboring north San Diego and Riverside counties, the program provides students with relevant life and vocational skills from professional, expert guest speakers and a sensitivity trained staff.

The students attend a yearlong program which focuses on self-advocacy and empowerment to help overcome barriers and to promote a healthy and more balance lifestyle. The program is designed to reinforce job skills in any industry to encourage employment success after graduation.

As D'Vine Path embraced the new year, they reflected on all accomplished during their first year of operation in 2019, beginning with the issuance of their 501(c)(3) employer identification number and tax exemption letter from the IRS.

Shortly thereafter, the Department of Apprenticeship Standards approved D'Vine Path's On-The-Job Training program and viticulture apprenticeship curriculum, recognizing D'Vine Path as California's first approved program of its kind.

Halfway through 2019, the students succeeded at their first paid catering job for Mainly Mozart, featuring Temple Grandin, an American professor of animal science at Colorado State University and autism representative.

Next, Batali Ranch Vineyard celebrated its first successful "Vine to Wine" student bottling and label creation with D'Vine Path.

Finally, after eight months of work, D'Vine Path's first class of eight students graduated, collecting a certificate of completion as well as an individual award for the special gift each student brought to the program.

Family and loved ones supported the students by attending the graduation ceremony alongside distinguished guest Ranai Browne from the Department of Apprenticeship Standards.

Five of the eight first D'Vine Path graduates were able to secure employment upon graduation, Max Kroger, Kai Bolduc, Ian Compton, Jennifer Di'Muzio and Estefani Jimenez.

D'Vine Path started a membership group designed to provide the resources and guidance the students need to take ownership of their social lives after they have successfully graduated from the program.

The program is gearing up for their 2020 class by accepting applications and conducting interviews for the upcoming session. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Jan. 25. Anyone who is interested in joining this dedicated team of volunteers and supporters may visit http://www.dvinepath.org or contact D'Vine Path via telephone, (949) 233-6515.

Submitted by D'Vine Path.