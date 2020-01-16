Palomar Health CEO named to California Hospital Association Board

SAN MARCOS – Palomar Health President and CEO Diane Hansen has been appointed to the California Hospital Association Board of Directors for a term ending in December 2022.

CHA is one of the largest hospital trade associations in the nation, serving more than 97% of the patient beds in California, and seeks for every Californian to have equitable access to affordable, safe, high-quality, medically necessary health care.

As a member of the board, Hansen will work with policy-makers statewide to realize this goal.

“Delivering the highest quality health care to all Californians, especially...