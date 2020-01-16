Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter resigns after corruption conviction
Last updated 1/20/2020 at 5:41pm
Julie Watson
The Associated Press
Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, one month after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving vacant one of the Republican Party's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California.
Hunter's departure effective Jan. 13 ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. The combat Marine veteran – a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump – served 11 years in Congress.
His two-page letter of res...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)