Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter resigns after corruption conviction

This Dec. 3, 2019, file photo shows California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter leaving federal court in San Diego. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the Republican's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California. Hunter's departure ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file photo

Julie Watson

The Associated Press

Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, one month after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving vacant one of the Republican Party's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California.

Hunter's departure effective Jan. 13 ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. The combat Marine veteran – a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump – served 11 years in Congress.

His two-page letter of res...