Sheriff says no arrests made in Rainbow pot shop shootings, robbery

Village News Staff

Three armed robbery suspects, one of whom was shot during an altercation at an illegal, unlicensed cannabis shop in Rainbow on Tuesday, Jan. 7, are still on the loose.

“No arrests have been made at this time and there are no updates as the investigation is still being conducted,” San Diego County Sheriff's Department Media Relations Director Lt. Ricardo Lopez said, Monday, Jan. 13.

According to a report by Sgt. Jeff Creighton, three armed assailants reportedly entered the shop and held employees at gunpoint. A security guard at the shop reportedly got into a strugg...