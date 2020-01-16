Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 1/20/2020 at 4:48pm



Jan. 3

800 block S. Main Ave Child molestation

Jan. 4

300 block Potter St Vandalism

600 block E. Elder St Found stolen property

Jan. 6

4000 block S. Mission Rd Residential burglary

900 block E. Mission Rd Child abuse

4700 block Pala Rd Shoplifting

4000 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft

600 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism

600 block Minnesota St Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

100 block S. Main Ave Vehicle burglary

2800 block Lakemont Dr Petty theft

Jan. 7

3100 block Rainbow Valley Blvd Armed robbery

400 block Ammunition Rd Residential burglary

700 block Carnation Ln Violation of court or...



