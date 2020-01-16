SHERIFF'S LOG
Jan. 3
800 block S. Main Ave Child molestation
Jan. 4
300 block Potter St Vandalism
600 block E. Elder St Found stolen property
Jan. 6
4000 block S. Mission Rd Residential burglary
900 block E. Mission Rd Child abuse
4700 block Pala Rd Shoplifting
4000 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft
600 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism
600 block Minnesota St Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
100 block S. Main Ave Vehicle burglary
2800 block Lakemont Dr Petty theft
Jan. 7
3100 block Rainbow Valley Blvd Armed robbery
400 block Ammunition Rd Residential burglary
700 block Carnation Ln Violation of court or...
