FALLBROOK – Managing money is no box of chocolates, yet three in five Americans (60%) are not just comfortable with it, they’re confident about their finance skills – at least according to a recent financial confidence survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cashback site.

The survey polled a cross section of 1,736 adults, aged 18 and over.

The ABCs of financial confidence

While “financial confidence” is more of a feeling than a technical term, the basic concepts and practices of saving money, being prepared for an emergency and setting goals can all be cate...