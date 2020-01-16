Things to look for in a new job

FALLBROOK – Change plays a big role as people ring in a new year. At the dawn of a new year, some people resolve to live healthier in the months ahead while others might make financial resolutions in an attempt to improve their bottom lines.

The decision to change jobs is another popular resolution at the dawn of a new year. Professionals change jobs for various reasons. But regardless of what's behind a career change, many people can benefit by looking for things in a new job that can make them happy both professionally and personally.

¥ Salary: Of course, everyone would love to earn mo...