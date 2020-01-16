Don't play the waiting game

We all know it. We all do it. Almost every day.

“No!” you say? Ha! Recently you and I waited for Santa Claus.

“No!” again? You’re joshing me! Have you forgotten him? Deleted Santa from your “friends” list?

Why, would you do such a naughty thing? OK. I know. Your computer crashed and hasn’t recovered its little “ones” and “zeros” yet.

“No!” a third time? Ahhh. Now I have it. You grew up.

Well, I have just one word for you: “Bal-der-dash!” with a capital “B” that rhymes with “me.” And Santa? I know him personally.

Every year, we share cookies and...