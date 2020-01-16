Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Don't play the waiting game

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/20/2020 at 4:44pm



We all know it. We all do it. Almost every day.

“No!” you say? Ha! Recently you and I waited for Santa Claus.

“No!” again? You’re joshing me! Have you forgotten him? Deleted Santa from your “friends” list?

Why, would you do such a naughty thing? OK. I know. Your computer crashed and hasn’t recovered its little “ones” and “zeros” yet.

“No!” a third time? Ahhh. Now I have it. You grew up.

Well, I have just one word for you: “Bal-der-dash!” with a capital “B” that rhymes with “me.” And Santa? I know him personally.

Every year, we share cookies and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019