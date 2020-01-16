Fitness Fusion inspires

A record number of fitness-seeking ladies showed up at the Fallbrook Community Center Monday, Jan. 6, which is Twelfth Night, for Ann Wade’s “Fitness Fusion” class and all thoroughly enjoyed the fun social hour after a two-week holiday break.

I think all 24 attendees congratulated ourselves on making regular attendance at this fun class one of our most important New Year’s resolutions.

As always, Ann had lots of encouraging words for us to digest as we worked our way through dance routines and exercises. A suggestion that particularly inspired me was: “What age would you really like yourself to be instead of your current age?”

My little gray cells went into action, and I decided to simply reverse my current age, and become 18 all over again.

Thank you, Ann, for helping us all accentuate the positive as we step boldly into a new decade.

Sue Thorne