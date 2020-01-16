Man crashes into power pole, causes outage in Oceanside after swerving to avoid coyote
OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man crashed into a power pole after swerving to avoid a coyote on an Oceanside street, causing an outage that left just over 900 customers without power Monday morning, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 3:05 a.m. in the 200 block of El Camino Real, Oceanside Police Sgt. Josh Morris said.
A 36-year-old man was driving a sedan on El Camino Real when he swerved to avoid a coyote and struck a power pole, Morris said.
The car overturned and ended up on its roof, but no injuries were reported, the sergeant said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have b...
