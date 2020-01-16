Fallbrook girls' basketball improve to 9-6, boys now 12-3

The new year has been good to the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams at Fallbrook High School as both teams notched some impressive wins during the waning days of the holiday break.

Head coach Jessica Ramirez’s Warriors varsity girls are now 9-6, despite suffering a tough loss to Rancho Bernardo High School at home Friday, Jan. 10.

The Warriors fell behind early and never recovered, dropping the home game 66-30.

But just two days earlier, Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Warriors came from behind, trailing 20-19 at the half, to defeat San Marcos High School 55-41 on the road, scoring 14...