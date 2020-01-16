Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group is accepting new members

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group is looking for men who are over 50 years of age and like to play golf on a weekly basis. The group plays every Tuesday morning on 15 to 20 different courses in the area.

The group also has a spring get-away, a fall get-away and a Christmas party. It is as much a social club as a golf club. For more information, call Ed Erzen at (760) 728-3960.

Submitted by Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group.