By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Lady Prancealot, Mo Forza, Laura's Light, Texas Wedge win stakes races during first week of Santa Anita meet

 
Last updated 1/20/2020 at 7:58pm



Four horses stabled at the San Luis Rey Training Center when they are not racing won stakes races during the first week of the Santa Anita Park winter meet.

Lady Prancealot won the Dec. 28 American Oaks stakes, Mo Forza took first place in the Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes Dec. 28, Laura’s Light finished the Dec. 29 Blue Norther Stakes in first place, and Texas Wedge won the Jan. 1 Joe Hernandez Stakes.

Peter Miller trains Mo Forza, Laura’s Light and Texas Wedge. Richard Baltas is the trainer of Lady Prancealot.

The American Oaks is a Grade 1 stakes race for 3-year-old fillies. The 1 1/4-...



