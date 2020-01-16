Warriors boys win SoCal High School Classic soccer tournament

Fallbrook High School's boys soccer team won the SoCal High School Classic tournament's Boys Premier Division championship.

The Warriors, who also hosted that division's games, tied their first two round-robin games before a win in Fallbrook's third match gave the Warriors second place in the division and sent Fallbrook to the championship game against St. Margaret's of San Juan Capistrano. That game was tied in regulation and in field overtime, and the Warriors prevailed in the penalty kick shootout.

"To come out with a win was gratifying," said Fallbrook coach Jorge Rojas.

The results fro...