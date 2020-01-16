Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Warriors boys win SoCal High School Classic soccer tournament

 
Last updated 1/20/2020 at 8:19pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photos

Warrior Bryan Rodriguez attempts to keep the ball inbounds against an Oceanside Pirate, Jan. 8. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook High School's boys soccer team won the SoCal High School Classic tournament's Boys Premier Division championship.

The Warriors, who also hosted that division's games, tied their first two round-robin games before a win in Fallbrook's third match gave the Warriors second place in the division and sent Fallbrook to the championship game against St. Margaret's of San Juan Capistrano. That game was tied in regulation and in field overtime, and the Warriors prevailed in the penalty kick shootout.

"To come out with a win was gratifying," said Fallbrook coach Jorge Rojas.

The results fro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
