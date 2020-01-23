Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Canary owners can learn about show birds

 
Last updated 1/25/2020



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will have a demonstration on “Selecting Show Canaries from the Flock,” Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5:30 p.m.

It’s time for canary owners to look over the canary chicks they’ve hatched and pick the ones that are show quality.

The presenter is a top expert in the field, David Benites, who will be available to point out what to look for and how to keep show birds in great shape.

So, come learn from an expert and see some of his best birds at Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

