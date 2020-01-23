College towns depend on accurate count of students living in area

America Counts Staff

A freshman living on campus in student housing. A junior varsity athlete sharing an off-campus house with teammates. A senior living solo in an off-campus apartment.

Even though many residents of a typical American college town might move away after they graduate, they have to be counted while they live there.

College towns across the country depend on students' responses to the census. The reason is census results help determine how much federal funding communities will receive over the next 10 years.

A complete and accurate count in 2020 is so important that the U.S....