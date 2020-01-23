Couples can make an appointment for a Valentine's Day wedding

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office will be open on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, to issue marriage licenses and perform ceremonies.

San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg would like to remind couples wishing to “tie the knot” or renew their wedding vows that appointments are filling quickly.

“We are excited to offer walk-in services at our historic downtown office on the waterfront for Valentine’s Day and don’t want couples to miss their chance at a Valentine’s Day wedding,” said Ernie. “Visit our website now at http://www.sdarcc.com to schedule your appointment using our online marriage appointment system.”

The downtown office, located at 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for marriage license and ceremony appointments. Ceremonies can be done at Waterfront Park, alongside the historical County Administration Center or inside one of the ceremony rooms overlooking the beautiful San Diego Bay.

Couples may “walk-in” at the downtown location only. License and Ceremony appointments are encouraged at the downtown location, but are required at the Chula Vista, San Marcos and new Santee location.

Appointments can be made online at http://www.sdarcc.com or by calling (619) 237-0502. The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70. If the couple would like their ceremony to be performed by one of the county staff, in English or Spanish, the cost is an additional $88.

Submitted by San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office.