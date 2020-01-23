Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Planning Commission recommends FCI overlay

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/25/2020 at 9:52pm



Planning Commission recommends FCI overlay

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

San Diego County’s Planning Commission has recommended an overlay designator for land which was previously restricted by the Forest Conservation Initiative.

Michael Seiler, Michael Edwards, and Doug Barnhart were not at the Jan. 10 Planning Commission meeting, but a 4-0 vote supported by Michael Beck, Bryan Woods, Yolanda Calvo and David Pallinger forwarded the recommendation to the county Board of Supervisors.

The county’s Department of Planning and Development Services is hoping to docket the recomme...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 23:35