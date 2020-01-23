Planning Commission recommends FCI overlay

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

San Diego County’s Planning Commission has recommended an overlay designator for land which was previously restricted by the Forest Conservation Initiative.

Michael Seiler, Michael Edwards, and Doug Barnhart were not at the Jan. 10 Planning Commission meeting, but a 4-0 vote supported by Michael Beck, Bryan Woods, Yolanda Calvo and David Pallinger forwarded the recommendation to the county Board of Supervisors.

The county’s Department of Planning and Development Services is hoping to docket the recomme...