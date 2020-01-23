Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Quilt guild offers scholarship

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/25/2020 at 5:50am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild is delighted to offer a scholarship of $1,500 to a graduating high school senior living in this geographic area.

Applicants must be planning on attending an accredited university or college during the 2020-2021 school year. Disbursement of the funds will be made directly to the college or university after proof of enrollment has been submitted to the guild representative.

The short application can be found on the guild’s website: http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com and by clicking on the link labeled philanthropy, and scholarship. Applications must b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 07:46