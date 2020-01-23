Quilt guild offers scholarship

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild is delighted to offer a scholarship of $1,500 to a graduating high school senior living in this geographic area.

Applicants must be planning on attending an accredited university or college during the 2020-2021 school year. Disbursement of the funds will be made directly to the college or university after proof of enrollment has been submitted to the guild representative.

The short application can be found on the guild’s website: http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com and by clicking on the link labeled philanthropy, and scholarship. Applications must b...