Stahlheber, Garcia honored as Bonsall Rotary Students of the Month

Allie Stahlheber poses for a photo with Bonsall Rotary Club members and her father, right, during the Bonsall Rotary Student of the Month breakfast at Pala Mesa Resort Thursday, Jan. 16. Village News/Jeff Pack photo

Bonsall High School students Allie Stahlheber and Clowie Garcia were honored Thursday, Jan. 16, during the Bonsall Rotary Club's Student of the Month Breakfast at Pala Mesa Resort.

The breakfast recognizes the distinguished students for their scholastic achievement, citizenship and community involvement during the school year.

While Stahlheber was in attendance and addressed the rotary club members in attendance, Garcia was unable to attend.

The event takes place monthly and is intended to feature up to five students each month selected by the committee of Jon Rilling, Cynthia Gray and John Del-Zio. The event is sponsored by Lilac Hills Ranch.

The rotary club said more students will be honored in February.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.