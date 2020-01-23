Toastmasters to hold open house

Attorney Rich Gaines is to be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Village Toastmasters' open house.

FALLBROOK – Some people would like to be more comfortable speaking to groups or leading meetings. Fallbrook Village Toastmasters is a club dedicated to helping its members improve their communication skills and self-confidence.

Fallbrook Village Toastmasters was chartered in June 2014 as a chapter of Toastmasters International, which has 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Every year since the club was formed, it has been named a President's Distinguished Club which is the highest club rating.

The public is invited to their free open house to learn more about Fallbrook's award-winning club, Monday, Jan. 27, from 6:45-8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of fun with multiple speakers. Light refreshments will be served at Fallbrook Heritage Square in the Ford Room, 1730 S. Hill Street, in Fallbrook.

Guest speaker Rich Gaines will speak on "Boosting Your Business with Toastmasters." Gaines is an attorney who specializes in wealth management, legacy planning, tax law, probate and wills and trusts. He offers small-business assistance through his company http://www.BusinessGrowthByDesign.com. He will share ideas on how to grow a business through speaking.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Toastmasters.