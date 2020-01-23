Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local crafters aid Australian animals

 
Last updated 1/25/2020 at 6:09am

Members of the Hooks and Needles Group display some of the nests they crocheted for animals affected by the wildfires in Australia, from left, standing, Sherry McFarland, Sheila Casteel, Marilyn Dyal, Diane Royer and, seated, Cathy Wick.

FALLBROOK – Some contributors to the nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project have crocheted nests for birds and small baby animals as requested by rescuers in Australia. The nests will be sent by a third party to a collection station in that country.

Many animals have been killed or injured in the wildfires that have been burning all over Australia.

Specific types of yarn and patterns were used. This information is available from the free Hooks and Needles Group at Fallbrook Library during their weekly gatherings Mondays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Yarn and monetary donations are alwa...



