Local music students put on recital

Last updated 1/25/2020 at 6:10am

Performers in the recital include, from left, Natasha Ragland, Roxanne Constandse, Nanette Smets, Bridget Constandse, Crystal Lopez, Margaret Singleton, the Rev. Walt Leverette, Marilee Ragland and Jack Ragland.

FALLBROOK – Pianists and vocalists performed a recital at the Fallbrook Christian Science Church Sunday, Jan. 12.

The program included classical pieces by Mozart, Beethoven, Czerny, Dvorak, Scott Joplin and show tunes from "Cats," "Cinderella," "Fame JR," "Kismet," "Lion King" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

The other selections were popular songs and movie themes by Barry Manilow, Joe Brooks, Bill Withers, John Barry, Hamlisch/Bayer Sager, Webster/Fain and the Fabers.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.

...