Major improvements coming to the Hemet Ramona Bowl Amphitheater this year

This artist's rendering, shown on a movie screen, shows how the Ramona Bowl Courtyard will look like before the spring "Ramona" plays begin in the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater.

The Ramona Bowl may undergo some needed improvements in the next year thanks to the James and Marilyn Latham trust fund, more than 100 guests learned at the annual Ramona President's Dinner, Friday, Jan. 17.

Lori VanArsdale, past president of the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater, made the announcement during the special event at the Maze Stone Restaurant at the Soboba Country Club in San Jacinto.

According to VanArsdale, the trust will provide funds for the modification of the Ramona Bowl Museum, the grounds and restoration of an historic fresco of Ramona and Alessandro found on the museum wall a...