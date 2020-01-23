2020 census will help policymakers prepare for wave of aging boomers

America Counts

Special to The Village News

This story is part of an occasional series on the important community benefits that come from responding to the 2020 census.

Baby boomers have changed the face of the U.S. population for more than 70 years and continue to do so as more enter their senior years, a demographic shift often referred to as a “gray tsunami.”

The 2020 census will provide the most up-to-date count of the baby-boom generation, now estimated at about 73 million.

Born after World War II, from 1946 to 1964, the oldest boomers will turn 74 next year. When the last census w...