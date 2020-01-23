County bans sale of vaping devices, flavored smoking products

San Diego County has placed a one-year ban on the sale of flavored smoking products, with flavors such as bubblegum, mango, creme brulee, vanilla, menthol and mint.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, Jan. 14, to adopt new restrictions on the sale and distribution of flavored smoking products and electronic smoking devices, and also prohibited smoking in outdoor dining spaces, in San Diego's unincorporated areas.

The new restrictions must still pass a second reading scheduled for Jan. 28. If approved, they will be in effect Feb. 28 and enforcement will begin July 1.

The restrictions were proposed as a response to a spate of vaping-related lung injuries in the nation and the county.

The ordinance passed on a 3-2 vote, with superv...