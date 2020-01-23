Do have ideas or strategies on new behavioral health programs, or how to engage the community?

San Diego County wants residents' input on mental health issues. County wants your input on mental health, substance use issues

Have you been affected by or are concerned about mental illness or substance use?

Do have ideas or strategies on new behavioral health programs, or how to engage the community on behavioral health issues?

If so, the San Diego Diego Health and Human Services Agency wants to hear from you.

The county will be gathering input from the public at community forums taking place throughout the region. The goal is to gather public opinions about the types of services needed in the region to address these and other issues.

The forums seek input on the following topics:

