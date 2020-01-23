It's time to salvage those New Year's resolutions

Special to The Village News

No, those New Year’s resolutions you made weren’t a bad idea. The fact that you haven’t been successful in reaching those goals may seem a problem, but the reality is that it’s also a very fixable problem.

The middle of January is about when most people give up on those resolutions that, back Jan. 1, they swore they were going to succeed at this year. So what went wrong? In most cases, a variety of things.

The most common is that people often promise themselves too much. they want to lose 20 pounds, stop smoking or get that job promotion. And they want...