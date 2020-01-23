Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The quietest range on Camp Pendleton

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/24/2020 at 9:55pm

Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde photo

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Broc Story, a combat graphics specialist from Headquarters and Support Battalion of Marine Corps Installations-West, draws a bow at the Rattlesnake Canyon Archery Range Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Jan. 8.

Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Throughout the many ranges on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the crack of rifles and the thundering of artillery is a common occurrence.

However, Camp Pendleton is also home to a range that emits little to no sound. This range is known as the Rattlesnake Canyon Archery Range and it provides archers of all backgrounds the opportunity to hone their craft.

"We have our hunters who practice archery so they can be the best they can be," Michael Tucker, a game warden with Environmental Security Department on Camp Pendleton, sai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 08:49