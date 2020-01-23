The quietest range on Camp Pendleton
Last updated 1/24/2020 at 9:55pm
Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
Throughout the many ranges on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the crack of rifles and the thundering of artillery is a common occurrence.
However, Camp Pendleton is also home to a range that emits little to no sound. This range is known as the Rattlesnake Canyon Archery Range and it provides archers of all backgrounds the opportunity to hone their craft.
"We have our hunters who practice archery so they can be the best they can be," Michael Tucker, a game warden with Environmental Security Department on Camp Pendleton, sai...
