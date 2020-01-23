The quietest range on Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Broc Story, a combat graphics specialist from Headquarters and Support Battalion of Marine Corps Installations-West, draws a bow at the Rattlesnake Canyon Archery Range Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Jan. 8.

Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Throughout the many ranges on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the crack of rifles and the thundering of artillery is a common occurrence.

However, Camp Pendleton is also home to a range that emits little to no sound. This range is known as the Rattlesnake Canyon Archery Range and it provides archers of all backgrounds the opportunity to hone their craft.

"We have our hunters who practice archery so they can be the best they can be," Michael Tucker, a game warden with Environmental Security Department on Camp Pendleton, sai...