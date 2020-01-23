2020 hopefuls stuck in Washington deploy surrogates for help

In this Jan. 9, file photo, former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at a campaign stop to support Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Biden for President Fort Dodge Office in Fort Dodge, Iowa. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file photo

Alexandra Jaffe

The Associated Press

Steve Sovern had low expectations for a recent event he hosted to support Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign. Iowans are legendary for expecting to meet White House hopefuls in person – multiple times – and the candidate wasn't going to be there, represented instead by California Rep. Katie Porter.

"Surrogates are usually not much of a draw," Sovern said.

But 45 people crammed into Sovern's Cedar Rapids condo, and Porter, an Iowa native, made such a strong case for Warren that several undecided voters left the event saying they planned to c...