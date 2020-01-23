Challenges for public following impeachment, Weinstein cases

David Bauder

AP Media Writer

Americans who want to follow President Donald Trump's impeachment saga and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape trial through the media will sit in obstructed seats.

Both events begin in earnest this week – with Senate arguments over Trump's impeachment beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21, and opening statements in the Weinstein case Wednesday, Jan. 22. Both have been the subject of behind-the-scenes wrangling over media access.

Far from an esoteric exercise, the limited media access affects what the public is able to see and, just as importantly, who controls t...