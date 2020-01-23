Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Challenges for public following impeachment, Weinstein cases

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/25/2020 at 9:52pm

David Bauder

AP Media Writer

Americans who want to follow President Donald Trump's impeachment saga and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape trial through the media will sit in obstructed seats.

Both events begin in earnest this week – with Senate arguments over Trump's impeachment beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21, and opening statements in the Weinstein case Wednesday, Jan. 22. Both have been the subject of behind-the-scenes wrangling over media access.

Far from an esoteric exercise, the limited media access affects what the public is able to see and, just as importantly, who controls t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 23:35