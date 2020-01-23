Feds to let states tap opioid funds for meth, cocaine surge
Last updated 1/25/2020 at 9:30pm
Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The Associated Press
Alarmed by a deadly new twist in the nation's drug addiction crisis, the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked for the opioid epidemic to help growing numbers of people struggling with meth and cocaine.
The little-noticed change is buried in a massive spending bill passed by Congress late last year. Pressed by constituents and state officials, lawmakers of both parties and the Trump administration agreed to broaden the scope of a $1.5 billion grant program previously restricted to the opioid crisis. Starting this year stat...
