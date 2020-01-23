Over 22,000 Second Amendment advocates converge peacefully on Virginia's State Capitol

Bowen Xiao

The Epoch Times

At least 22,000 Second Amendment advocates hailing from across the country assembled at Virginia's State Capitol building to rally against a slew of gun control proposals that are in the process of passing through the Democrat-controlled state legislature.

The mood throughout the Jan. 20 gun rights rally, also known as "Lobby Day" was upbeat, and Capitol police said there were no arrests or injuries reported as of 1 p.m. The rally, organized annually by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a nonprofit grassroots organization whose goal is to advance the right to...