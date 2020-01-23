BWC focuses on 'Love on Your Back'

BONSALL – Each year the Bonsall Woman's Club president chooses a local charity to focus on. This year, current BWC President Arlene Rutherford chose to join in with a group of retired teachers and other neighborhood volunteers to support a program they started called "Love on Your Back," which is in conjunction with the Bonsall Unified School District.

The Love on Your Back program sends a backpack full of food home with each of the participating students each weekend. During the school week, these low-income and/or family-crisis students rely on reduced cost or free school breakfast and...