Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Command changes hands at substation

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/25/2020 at 6:51am

Lt. Arnold Aldana

Lt. Arnold Aldana has replaced Lt. Rick Lopez as head of the San Diego Sheriff's Fallbrook Substation, as of Jan. 3. Aldana has been with the department for 23 years and has worked all over the county.

At the Jan. 16 Fallbrook Community Forum, he introduced himself and gave an overview of his career. He has been a jail deputy, on patrol in East County and was stationed in Temecula. He also worked in domestic violence and on financial crimes with an FBI task force. Along the way he also worked a stint in Fallbrook.

When Aldana was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, he was sent to Encinitas an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 08:46