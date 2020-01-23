Homeless update: FVA may take over the Pico

A plan by some local community members could result in homeless people being moved out of the Pico Promenade in downtown Fallbrook, where some encampments have formed.

According to Roy Moosa, president of the nonprofit Fallbrook Village Association, a letter has been sent around to property owners along the Promenade – which runs on both sides of a creek between Mission Road and Main Avenue, from Elder Street to Fallbrook Street – to request permission for the Village Association to take over administering the area.

"That way, every time we want to do something, we don't have to go and...