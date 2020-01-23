Merritt sentenced to death for killing of McStay family

A judge ruled Tuesday, Jan. 21 that Charles "Chase" Merritt will be put to death for the killing of the McStay family of Fallbrook in 2010, less than a month shy of the 10-year anniversary of the day the family was reported missing.

San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Michael A. Smith upheld the recommendation the jury made on June 24, 2019, which said Merritt should be put to death for the murders of Summer McStay and her two young sons and recommended life in prison without parole for the murder of Joseph McStay.

After a six-month trial, Merritt was found guilty of bludgeoning to d...